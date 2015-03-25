 
Benjamin Mendy closing in on Man City bow after thigh injury

14 August 2017 08:39

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is closing in on his first appearance for the club after training with his new team-mates for the first time.

Mendy has been suffering with a thigh injury since his £52million summer move from Monaco and missed City's opening 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton on Saturday.

But the Frenchman took part in a training session in Catalonia on Monday ahead of his side's friendly match against La Liga new boys Girona on Tuesday night.

Mendy spent one season at Monaco before being snapped up by City and jetting straight to the United States to join his new club on their pre-season tour.

His progress may give boss Pep Guardiola hope that Mendy could yet be in the frame to make his competitive debut for City against Everton next Monday night.

Source: PA

