 
  1. Football
  2. Newcastle United

Benitez to miss Swansea game after operation

10 September 2017 01:24

Manager Rafael Benitez will not be in the Newcastle dugout for his side's Premier League match at Swansea on Sunday as he recovers from an operation, the club have announced.

Fitness coach Francisco de Miguel Moreno said on Friday that Benitez still hoped to be able to be present at the Liberty Stadium, but a statement from the club confirmed he would be absent.

"The team will be led by Rafa's coaching staff, who will be in contact with the manager throughout matchday," the statement read.

"Everyone at the club wishes Rafa a speedy recovery. Share your messages using #GetWellSoonRafa."

The 57-year-old Spaniard had the procedure on Monday to address an infection resulting from an earlier hernia operation, and as of Friday had tried three times to make the journey from his home in the north-west for Tyneside, only to be forced to turn back in pain.

De Miguel said on Friday: ''It will be Rafa's decision, but also he is taking into consideration our feelings, I think in this case even more because he hasn't seen the players training and Rafa normally has this feeling for the momentum of everybody.

''Because he doesn't have this feeling before his eyes, he will in this case be more comfortable saying, 'Okay, what do you think?' And we will decide together.''

Source: PA

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.