 
  1. Football
  2. Newcastle United

Benitez has no intention of bringing Colback in from the cold

03 November 2017 05:24

Rafael Benitez has admitted there is no way back for Jack Colback at Newcastle.

The 28-year-old midfielder continues to train with the club's under-23s after being told during the summer that he had no future at St James' Park and could leave.

However, a transfer window move failed to materialise and, despite Benitez having latest signing Mikel Merino potentially missing for several weeks with a lower back problem, a man who was called into the England squad back in 2014 will not be drafted back into the senior set-up.

Asked about Colback ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at St James' Park, Benitez said: "He's training in the academy with under-23s.

"He knows what the situation is and we will continue working with the players we have available now.

"He knew from the beginning we have four or five midfielders and I didn't want to have six. We couldn't manage to move any more players out at the end of the transfer window or find teams for them, and you can't train as well with too many players around in the same position. I didn't want that.

"Without Merino, we can play Mo Diame, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden and Henri Saivet - even Chancel Mbemba played as a midfielder at the African Cup of Nations.

"It's not a situation that for games, you will not have players, I think we have enough bodies."

For all Benitez is confident he has cover, Merino's absence against the Cherries will come as a blow with the Spain Under-21 international, having made an impressive start to his career on Tyneside.

His manager said: "Merino is at least a couple of weeks. We'll see how he's doing. He won't go with the national team. He'll have treatment and we will see.

"We know he's not available so we have to concentrate on the other players."

Hayden has shaken off a minor calf strain to return to contention as the Magpies attempt to bounce back from Monday night's disappointing 1-0 defeat at Burnley, a reverse which Benitez accepted in philosophical fashion.

He said: "It's a long race. Just one game should not change you mood or your plans or everything you've been preparing. You have to be disappointed when you lose, but we're in a good position."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as