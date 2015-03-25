 
Benfica say agreement reached over Ederson transfer to Manchester City

01 June 2017 11:54

Ederson's move to Manchester City appears to be done after Benfica announced they had "reached an agreement" over a £35million deal.

The 23-year-old, who has yet to win a senior cap for Brazil, reportedly underwent a medical with City on Tuesday and will immediately become the most expensive goalkeeper in British football.

Benfica posted a picture of the keeper accompanied by the words "thank you @edersonmoraes93" on their Twitter account and said in a statement "it has reached an agreement with Manchester City Football Club Limited for the definitive transfer of the rights of the athlete Ederson Santana de Moraes for the amount of 40,000,000 (forty million euros)."

Source: PA

