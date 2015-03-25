 
Benfica goalkeeper Ederson due to arrive in Manchester as City deal moves closer

30 May 2017 11:39

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson is due to arrive in Manchester as his £35million transfer to City moves closer.

The club have still to negotiate a settlement on the 23-year-old's third-party ownership issues first but Press Association Sport understands they are hopeful he will undergo a medical on Tuesday.

Last week Antonio Silva Campos, president at Ederson's former club Rio Ave, revealed they still hold 30 per cent of the player's rights and Jorge Mendes' agency Gestifute 20 per cent with Benfica having the other half.

The Football Association banned third-party ownership in 2008 and it was outlawed by FIFA in 2015 but allowed existing arrangements to remain in place until their contractual expiry and this is what City are working through at present.

City are paying Benfica 40million euros, therefore technically still making Gianluigi Buffon's 51million euros transfer from Parma to Juventus in 2001 the most expensive for a goalkeeper.

Ederson is set to become the second signing of manager Pep Guardiola's summer overhaul at Manchester City after Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva joined for £43million on Friday.

