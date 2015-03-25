 
  1. Football
  2. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich release advent calendar featuring sacked Carlo Ancelotti

25 October 2017 09:34

Bayern Munich have released their advent calendar for this year with former manager Carlo Ancelotti front and centre tasting the Christmas turkey.

The Bundesliga side sacked the Italian after the 3-0 Champions League defeat by Paris St Germain last month, but it was too late as far as the calendar was concerned as it was already in production.

Bayern Munich's 2017 advent calendar (Bayern Munich)
Bayern Munich’s 2017 advent calendar (Bayern Munich)

However, the German side have come up with a cunning plan to save their countdown to Christmas by creating a sticker of new boss Jupp Heynckes to replace Ancelotti on door number 19.

The replacement sticker of Jupp Heynckes (Bayern Munich)
The replacement sticker of Jupp Heynckes (Bayern Munich)

Bayern fans will have to stick Heynckes’ face over their former boss to bring the calendar up to date. Poor Carlo.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the