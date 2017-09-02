 
Barton says FA ban means he cannot play in Grenfell Tower fund raiser

28 July 2017 05:08

Joey Barton says his Football Association ban has prevented him from playing in the Grenfell Tower fundraising clash.

Game 4 Grenfell will take place at Loftus Road - the home of Barton's former club QPR - on September 2, aimed at raising money for the victims of the Grenfell fire.

Barton's 18-month ban for placing bets on 1,260 football matches was reduced to 13 months on appeal on Thursday, meaning he can return to competitive action on June 1 next year.

However, he says the ban also prevents him from playing in the fundraiser, as he had intended, given the match is sanctioned by the FA.

Tweeting a screenshot of an e-mail from the game's organisers which told him he was unable to play, he wrote: "I would have loved to be supporting the #Game4Grenfell at Loftus Road on 02.09.17, but @FA have decided my ban extends to helping a great cause. So unfortunately, unless someone engages their brain, I won't make it."

The likes of Alan Shearer, David Seaman and Paul Merson have signed up for the game.

Source: PA

