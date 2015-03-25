Barnsley V Wolverhampton at Oakwell Stadium : Match Preview

Kieffer Moore set for Barnsley debutBarnsley's new signing Kieffer Moore is poised to make his debut in the home game against Wolves.Moore joined from Ipswich for an undisclosed fee earlier this week and is likely to go straight into Paul Heckingbottom's starting line-up.Defender Matty Pearson could return to contention after missing the last five games due to a groin injury but Joe Williams is banned.Winger Ryan Hedges (thigh) and full-back Andy Yiadom (ankle) are still out, while centre-half Adam Jackson is closing in on his return after a long-term (knee) injury.Danny Batth and Ruben Vinagre are both suspended for Sky Bet Championship leaders Wolves.Defender Batth serves the final game of his three-match ban for his dismissal against Bristol City while Vinagre is out after being sent off against Swansea.Boss Nuno Espirito Santo must choose from three of Diogo Jota, Ivan Cavaleiro, Helder Costa, Leo Bonatini and Rafa Mir up front.Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme remains out as he continues to battle leukaemia after being diagnosed in the summer.

