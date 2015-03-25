 
Barnsley V Sunderland at Oakwell Stadium : Match Preview

24 August 2017 04:52
Barnsley defender Angus MacDonald misses Sunderland match due to suspension

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom will be without defender Angus MacDonald for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship clash with Sunderland.

MacDonald starts a three-match ban following his sending-off in the 1-0 derby defeat at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Heckingbottom, a former Black Cats trainee, has had his choices severely restricted by injuries in recent weeks and while some of his missing players remain on the casualty list, others are close to returns.

Summer signings Liam Lindsay, Zeki Fryers, Lloyd Isgrove and Cameron McGeehan are among those who have been missing.

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson will make a series of late checks before naming his team.

Grayson, who has selected the same starting XI for each of the club's four league games to date, has a series of doubts despite making 10 changes for the Carabao Cup trip to Carlisle.

Full-back Bryan Oviedo made his first appearance of the season at Brunton Park and although he came off with a tight calf, is expected to be fit, while fellow defender Brendan Galloway picked up an ankle problem in last weekend's 2-0 home defeat by Leeds.

Midfielder Jack Rodwell, who is yet to play this season because of a series of niggling injuries, missed the Carlisle game through illness and although he has returned to training, the game may come too soon.

Source: PAR

