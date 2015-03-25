Barnsley V QPR at Oakwell Stadium : Match Preview

Barnsley expect Brad Potts to be fit to face QPRBarnsley midfielder Brad Potts is expected to recover from an ankle problem in time for the home game against QPR.Potts rolled his ankle in the closing stages of Saturday's defeat at Wolves and was replaced by Ike Ugbo, but was scheduled to train as normal on Monday.Midfielder Lloyd Isgrove, yet to feature this season, sustained a slight thigh strain in midweek as he works his way back from a long-term foot injury.Head coach Paul Heckingbottom has no other new injury or suspension worries, but defender Andy Yiadom (back) remains sidelined as the Reds chase their first league win in four matches.It remains to be seen whether Kazenga LuaLua is involved this time out for QPR.Boss Ian Holloway revealed after Saturday's 0-0 draw with Burton he had dropped the on-loan Brighton winger, whose father recently died, from the matchday 18 for failing to turn up on time for training on Friday.Jordan Cousins is back in full training after his hamstring trouble and nearing a return to action.Grant Hall (tendonitis), Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) and James Perch (knee) remain sidelined.

