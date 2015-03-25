 
  1. Football
  2. Barnsley

Barnsley V Preston North End at Oakwell Stadium : Match Preview

24 December 2017 10:52
Barnsley hope for double boost for Preston clash

Barnsley are hoping Angus MacDonald and Brad Potts will be fit to return against Preston on Boxing Day.

MacDonald has not played since the end of November due to injury and illness but he could return against North End, while Potts was sent home from Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Fulham also because of a virus.

Matty Pearson remains out with a calf injury which will keep him sidelined into the new year, while Ryan Hedges (thigh) and Lloyd Isgrove (knee) are also missing.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom could consider making changes after Saturday's loss at Craven Cottage.

Preston full-back Darnell Fisher may return after missing Saturday's draw against Nottingham Forest.

His hip problem is not thought to be serious but it was enough to force him to miss one match and manager Alex Neil will hope the few days' rest is enough.

Midfielders Josh Harrop and Daryl Horgan, who have both impressed off the bench in recent weeks, could be given a chance for the busy festive period.

Josh Earl (knee), Tommy Spurr (knee), Greg Cunningham and Sean Maguire (both hamstring) are all sidelined.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.