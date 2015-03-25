Barnsley V Preston North End at Oakwell Stadium : Match Preview

Barnsley hope for double boost for Preston clashBarnsley are hoping Angus MacDonald and Brad Potts will be fit to return against Preston on Boxing Day.MacDonald has not played since the end of November due to injury and illness but he could return against North End, while Potts was sent home from Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Fulham also because of a virus.Matty Pearson remains out with a calf injury which will keep him sidelined into the new year, while Ryan Hedges (thigh) and Lloyd Isgrove (knee) are also missing.Boss Paul Heckingbottom could consider making changes after Saturday's loss at Craven Cottage.Preston full-back Darnell Fisher may return after missing Saturday's draw against Nottingham Forest.His hip problem is not thought to be serious but it was enough to force him to miss one match and manager Alex Neil will hope the few days' rest is enough.Midfielders Josh Harrop and Daryl Horgan, who have both impressed off the bench in recent weeks, could be given a chance for the busy festive period.Josh Earl (knee), Tommy Spurr (knee), Greg Cunningham and Sean Maguire (both hamstring) are all sidelined.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.