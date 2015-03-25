 
Barnsley V Middlesbrough at Oakwell Stadium : Match Preview

12 October 2017 03:18
Barnsley duo back in contention for Middlesbrough clash

Barnsley duo Andy Yiadom and Lloyd Isgrove are both back in contention for the home game against Middlesbrough.

Defender Yiadom has made only two appearances for Barnsley this season and has been sidelined since early August due to a back problem.

Winger Isgrove, yet to feature for Paul Heckingbottom's side since returning to the club as a permanent signing in the summer, has been sidelined with foot and thigh injuries.

Midfielder Gary Gardner is still out due to the leg injury he sustained in early September.

Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk will hope keeper Darren Randolph and full-back Cyrus Christie have returned from international duty ready to carry on where they left off.

The pair played their part in the Republic of Ireland's 1-0 World Cup qualifier victory in Wales on Monday evening which secured their country a place in next month's play-offs.

Monk has no fresh injury concerns, although striker Rudy Gestede continues to work his way back from surgery to address a thigh problem.

The trip to Oakwell will see fellow frontman Ashley Fletcher return to the club which he left for West Ham in June 2016.

