Barnsley V Leeds at Oakwell Stadium : Match Preview

Barnsley to assess Bradshaw after car accidentBarnsley striker Tom Bradshaw will be assessed before the home game against Leeds after he was involved in a car accident.Bradshaw is expected to be in contention despite sustaining a minor back injury this week after the car he was driving was hit from behind and written off.Midfielder Joe Williams will return to contention after missing the midweek home defeat to Cardiff due to a one-game ban, while defender Angus MacDonald is also expected back after a foot injury kept him out.Forward Mamadou Thiam and defender Zeki Fryers both sustained knocks on Tuesday night and will be assessed, while winger Lloyd Isgrove (knee) has missed the last two matches.Leeds will be without suspended midfielder Ronaldo Vieira following his dismissal in the heavy midweek defeat at Wolves.Vieira will sit out a one-game ban with Eunan O'Kane a likely replacement, although head coach Thomas Christiansen does have other options.Striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga has missed the last two games due to illness and it remains to be seen whether he can force his way back into Christiansen's plans.Christiansen must decide whether to retain Andy Lonergan in goal or reinstate Felix Wiedwald, while winger Stuart Dallas and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson are also pushing for recalls.

Source: PAR

