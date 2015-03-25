 
  1. Football
  2. Barnsley

Barnsley V Hull at Oakwell Stadium : Match Preview

19 October 2017 11:18
Barnsley could welcome Angus MacDonald back for Hull clash

Barnsley defender Angus MacDonald could return to contention for the home game against Hull after illness.

Centre-half MacDonald missed last week's home draw against Middlesbrough, but returned to training this week and hopes to be included in the squad.

On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Gary Gardner, sidelined since early September due to a leg injury, is also back in training, but not yet available.

Defender Andy Yiadom, an unused substitute last week, is hoping to make his first appearance since early August after recovering from a back problem.

Hull will be without suspended midfielder David Meyler following his dismissal in last week's draw at Norwich.

Meyler was sent off for two bookable offences and sits out a one-game ban, so Kevin Stewart could make only his second start for the Tigers and first since early August following an ankle injury.

Stewart stepped off the bench last week, but fellow midfielder Jackson Irvine is vying for a place in the starting line-up having been rested at Norwich following World Cup duty with Australia.

Striker Frazier Campbell is struggling with a knee injury, while Stephen Kingsley (groin), Evandro (quad muscle), Will Keane (knee) and Abel Hernandez (Achilles) are all out.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the