Barnsley V Hull at Oakwell Stadium : Match Preview

Barnsley could welcome Angus MacDonald back for Hull clashBarnsley defender Angus MacDonald could return to contention for the home game against Hull after illness.Centre-half MacDonald missed last week's home draw against Middlesbrough, but returned to training this week and hopes to be included in the squad.On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Gary Gardner, sidelined since early September due to a leg injury, is also back in training, but not yet available.Defender Andy Yiadom, an unused substitute last week, is hoping to make his first appearance since early August after recovering from a back problem.Hull will be without suspended midfielder David Meyler following his dismissal in last week's draw at Norwich.Meyler was sent off for two bookable offences and sits out a one-game ban, so Kevin Stewart could make only his second start for the Tigers and first since early August following an ankle injury.Stewart stepped off the bench last week, but fellow midfielder Jackson Irvine is vying for a place in the starting line-up having been rested at Norwich following World Cup duty with Australia.Striker Frazier Campbell is struggling with a knee injury, while Stephen Kingsley (groin), Evandro (quad muscle), Will Keane (knee) and Abel Hernandez (Achilles) are all out.

Source: PAR

