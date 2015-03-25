Barnsley V Derby at Oakwell Stadium : Match Preview

Angus MacDonald waylaid by illness as Tykes host QPRBarnsley skipper Angus MacDonald could miss the home game against Derby through illness.MacDonald played no part in last week's defeat at Bolton and is still unwell, so Jason McCarthy and Liam Lindsay may resume in central defence.Defender Zeki Fryers is hoping to shake off a knock that sidelined him last week and will be assessed.Stephen Mallan (thigh) is back in contention, but fellow midfielder Lloyd Isgrove and defender Adam Jackson (both knee) are still out.Wales international Tom Lawrence is a slight injury concern for Derby.The midfielder has been nursing a thigh niggle in recent weeks and he will continue to be assessed. Other than that, Rams boss Gary Rowett has the rest of his squad training and available for selection.Midfielder Bradley Johnson and Sam Winnall were both back on the bench after injuries against Burton last weekend and will hope to come into contention for starting places at Oakwell.Johnny Russell scored Derby's winning goal in that game after coming on as a substitute and he has strong claims for a recall, as does Tom Huddlestone.

Source: PAR

