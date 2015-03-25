 
  1. Football
  2. Barnsley

Barnsley V Derby at Oakwell Stadium : Match Preview

08 December 2017 10:19
Angus MacDonald waylaid by illness as Tykes host QPR

Barnsley skipper Angus MacDonald could miss the home game against Derby through illness.

MacDonald played no part in last week's defeat at Bolton and is still unwell, so Jason McCarthy and Liam Lindsay may resume in central defence.

Defender Zeki Fryers is hoping to shake off a knock that sidelined him last week and will be assessed.

Stephen Mallan (thigh) is back in contention, but fellow midfielder Lloyd Isgrove and defender Adam Jackson (both knee) are still out.

Wales international Tom Lawrence is a slight injury concern for Derby.

The midfielder has been nursing a thigh niggle in recent weeks and he will continue to be assessed. Other than that, Rams boss Gary Rowett has the rest of his squad training and available for selection.

Midfielder Bradley Johnson and Sam Winnall were both back on the bench after injuries against Burton last weekend and will hope to come into contention for starting places at Oakwell.

Johnny Russell scored Derby's winning goal in that game after coming on as a substitute and he has strong claims for a recall, as does Tom Huddlestone.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.