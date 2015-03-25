 
Barnsley V Derby at Oakwell Stadium : Match Preview

11 September 2017 05:47
Barnsley boss Heckingbottom could make changes for cup clash

Paul Heckingbottom has suggested he may make changes to his Barnsley side for Tuesday's Carabao Cup second round tie against Derby.

On-loan midfielder Gary Gardner made his debut against Preston on Saturday but limped off after 67 minutes so may not be risked.

Fringe players such as centre-back Ethan Pinnock, forward Mamadou Thiam and on-loan Leicester midfielder Harvey Barnes are all pushing for starts.

Angus MacDonald will serve the final match of his three-game suspension while Andy Yiadom and Cameron McGeehan are unlikely to feature due to a back problem and leg injury respectively.

Derby's Andre Wisdom will face the Reds if he comes through training on Monday. The right-back missed the 5-0 Championship win against Hull on Friday night through illness.

Fellow defenders Curtis Davies and Markus Olsson are nursing knocks and will also be assessed.

Rams boss Gary Rowett will make changes but it is still expected to be a strong team with plenty of experience that takes to the field, with the likes of Chris Martin, Johnny Russell, George Thorne, Ikechi Anya, Jason Shackell, Craig Forsyth and Alex Pearce all possibly coming into the starting line-up.

On-loan striker Sam Winnall is cup-tied having played in the competition for parent club Sheffield Wednesday while academy midfielder Max Bird, 16, could be involved.

