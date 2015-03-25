 
Barnsley V Birmingham at Oakwell Stadium : Match Preview

02 November 2017 02:35
As you were for Barnsley

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Birmingham.

Heckingbottom's side have lost only one of their last six league games and he has no new injury or suspension worries following the midweek win at Burton.

Winger Lloyd Isgrove made his first start of the season following foot and thigh injuries on Tuesday night and Zeki Fryers returned at left-back after being rested. Both are expected to continue.

Midfielder Gary Gardner (leg) has returned to light training, but defender Adam Jackson (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Birmingham will assess Maxime Colin after the defender was carried off against former club Brentford on Wednesday.

Boss Steve Cotterill has confirmed he suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-0 defeat and is a major doubt for the game at Oakwell.

Isaac Vassell is out for the season after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in the derby draw with Aston Villa at the weekend.

David Stockdale (wrist) and Carl Jenkinson (shoulder) remain out for the struggling Blues.

Source: PAR

