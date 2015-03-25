Barnsley V Aston Villa at Oakwell Stadium : Match Preview

Gardner misses out against parent club VillaBarnsley will be without transfer deadline-day signing Gary Gardner in their televised home game against Aston Villa.Midfielder Gardner joined Barnsley from Villa on a season-long loan, but is nursing a nasty dead leg and is ineligible to face his parent club anyway.Defender Angus MacDonald will return to contention after serving a three-game ban, while winger Adam Hammill and on-loan Leicester midfielder Harvey Barnes are both expected to shake off knocks.Lloyd Isgrove (foot), yet to feature this season, is back in full training and fellow midfielder Cameron McGeehan hopes to make his league debut after his late substitute's appearance in the midweek Carabao Cup win against Derby.Aston Villa have midfielder Henri Lansbury available after they won an appeal against the red card he was shown in the Middlesbrough game.Lansbury faced a three-match ban after his dismissal but will now be in the squad for the game at Oakwell.Boss Steve Bruce has concerns over the fitness of Mile Jedinak (groin) and Neil Taylor (shin) and the latter's possible absence would leave Villa without a recognised left-back.But Josh Onomah will be available after he missed the goalless draw with Boro due to a muscle problem.

Source: PAR

