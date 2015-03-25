 
  1. Football
  2. Barnsley

Barnsley V Aston Villa at Oakwell Stadium : Match Preview

15 September 2017 10:51
Gardner misses out against parent club Villa

Barnsley will be without transfer deadline-day signing Gary Gardner in their televised home game against Aston Villa.

Midfielder Gardner joined Barnsley from Villa on a season-long loan, but is nursing a nasty dead leg and is ineligible to face his parent club anyway.

Defender Angus MacDonald will return to contention after serving a three-game ban, while winger Adam Hammill and on-loan Leicester midfielder Harvey Barnes are both expected to shake off knocks.

Lloyd Isgrove (foot), yet to feature this season, is back in full training and fellow midfielder Cameron McGeehan hopes to make his league debut after his late substitute's appearance in the midweek Carabao Cup win against Derby.

Aston Villa have midfielder Henri Lansbury available after they won an appeal against the red card he was shown in the Middlesbrough game.

Lansbury faced a three-match ban after his dismissal but will now be in the squad for the game at Oakwell.

Boss Steve Bruce has concerns over the fitness of Mile Jedinak (groin) and Neil Taylor (shin) and the latter's possible absence would leave Villa without a recognised left-back.

But Josh Onomah will be available after he missed the goalless draw with Boro due to a muscle problem.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.