Barnet V Yeovil at Hive Stadium : Match Preview

Barnet boss Rossi Eames has no fresh selection problems but remains without a host of players for the clash with Yeovil.
Striker John Akinde (hamstring), midfielder Curtis Weston (knee) and goalkeeper Jamie Stephens (knee) have stepped up their recoveries but will not be fit to face the Glovers.
Defenders Richard Brindley (foot) and Elliott Johnson (knee) are also unavailable, along with forward Dave Tarpey (knee).
Striker Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro is pushing for a start against his former club after coming off the bench in the midweek draw with Mansfield.
Sid Nelson remains a doubt for Yeovil as the defender continues to recover from a nose operation.
The 21-year-old missed Tuesday's 2-1 loss at Cambridge and could miss out again.
Winger Alefe Santos could slot into the starting line-up after pushing hard for more action in recent weeks.
Daniel Alfei remains sidelined with long-term knee trouble.
Source: PAR