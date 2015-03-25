Barnet V Yeovil at Hive Stadium : Match Preview

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Barnet squad stretched for visit of YeovilBarnet boss Rossi Eames has no fresh selection problems but remains without a host of players for the clash with Yeovil.Striker John Akinde (hamstring), midfielder Curtis Weston (knee) and goalkeeper Jamie Stephens (knee) have stepped up their recoveries but will not be fit to face the Glovers.Defenders Richard Brindley (foot) and Elliott Johnson (knee) are also unavailable, along with forward Dave Tarpey (knee).Striker Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro is pushing for a start against his former club after coming off the bench in the midweek draw with Mansfield.Sid Nelson remains a doubt for Yeovil as the defender continues to recover from a nose operation.The 21-year-old missed Tuesday's 2-1 loss at Cambridge and could miss out again.Winger Alefe Santos could slot into the starting line-up after pushing hard for more action in recent weeks.Daniel Alfei remains sidelined with long-term knee trouble.

