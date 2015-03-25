Barnet V Stevenage at Hive Stadium : Match Preview

Craig Ross could continue in goal for Barnet for the Sky Bet League Two visit of neighbours Stevenage.
Goalkeeper Ross played the full 90 minutes of the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton after number one Jamie Stephens suffered an injury in the warm-up.
Defender Richard Brindley (foot) and midfielder Curtis Weston (calf) face late fitness tests, while striker John Akinde (knee) may make his first appearance of the season.
Left-back Elliott Johnson remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.
Stevenage may hand a debut to new loan signing Kevin Toner.
The Irish defender joined Boro on a season-long deal from Aston Villa on Thursday and is available to go straight into Darren Sarll's squad.
Striker Ben Kennedy, who has made two substitute appearances since returning from a groin problem, is pushing for a start after scoring against Grimsby last weekend.
Midfielder Jack King is likely to remain sidelined with a groin issue.
