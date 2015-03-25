Barnet V Morecambe at Hive Stadium : Match Preview

Barnet's Dwight Pascal suspended for Morecambe clashBarnet will again be without suspended teenage defender Dwight Pascal for the Sky Bet League Two clash against Morecambe.The 16-year-old is in the middle of a three-match ban after he was shown a straight red card on his league debut in the home defeat by Grimsby last month.Defender Richard Brindley (foot) and midfielder Curtis Weston (knee) are both closing in on a return, while forward Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro has been carrying a knee problem.Midfielder Curtis Weston, forward Dave Tarpey and defender Elliott Johnson also continue their recovery from respective knee injuries.Morecambe have Sam Lavelle back available after the defender completed his two-match suspension for "successful deception of a match official".Callum Lang may miss out after he came off the bench in last Saturday's 2-0 win over Coventry, only to be forced off again by an ankle problem.Kevin Ellison (hamstring) has sat out the last two games and remains a doubt.Dean Winnard has been nursing an Achilles problem, while Reece Deakin is recovering from a broken leg.

Source: PAR

