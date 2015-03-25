Barnet V Morecambe at Hive Stadium : Match Preview

Barnet will again be without suspended teenage defender Dwight Pascal for the Sky Bet League Two clash against Morecambe.
The 16-year-old is in the middle of a three-match ban after he was shown a straight red card on his league debut in the home defeat by Grimsby last month.
Defender Richard Brindley (foot) and midfielder Curtis Weston (knee) are both closing in on a return, while forward Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro has been carrying a knee problem.
Midfielder Curtis Weston, forward Dave Tarpey and defender Elliott Johnson also continue their recovery from respective knee injuries.
Morecambe have Sam Lavelle back available after the defender completed his two-match suspension for "successful deception of a match official".
Callum Lang may miss out after he came off the bench in last Saturday's 2-0 win over Coventry, only to be forced off again by an ankle problem.
Kevin Ellison (hamstring) has sat out the last two games and remains a doubt.
Dean Winnard has been nursing an Achilles problem, while Reece Deakin is recovering from a broken leg.
