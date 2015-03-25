 
  1. Football
  2. Barnet

Barnet V Morecambe at Hive Stadium : Match Preview

15 December 2017 08:45
Barnet's Dwight Pascal suspended for Morecambe clash

Barnet will again be without suspended teenage defender Dwight Pascal for the Sky Bet League Two clash against Morecambe.

The 16-year-old is in the middle of a three-match ban after he was shown a straight red card on his league debut in the home defeat by Grimsby last month.

Defender Richard Brindley (foot) and midfielder Curtis Weston (knee) are both closing in on a return, while forward Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro has been carrying a knee problem.

Midfielder Curtis Weston, forward Dave Tarpey and defender Elliott Johnson also continue their recovery from respective knee injuries.

Morecambe have Sam Lavelle back available after the defender completed his two-match suspension for "successful deception of a match official".

Callum Lang may miss out after he came off the bench in last Saturday's 2-0 win over Coventry, only to be forced off again by an ankle problem.

Kevin Ellison (hamstring) has sat out the last two games and remains a doubt.

Dean Winnard has been nursing an Achilles problem, while Reece Deakin is recovering from a broken leg.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.