Barnet V Mansfield at Hive Stadium : Match Preview

Barnet to check on Mauro Vilhete ahead of Mansfield clashBarnet are hoping midfielder Mauro Vilhete recovers from illness in time to face Mansfield.Vilhete missed the 2-1 defeat at Notts County and was replaced by Jamal Campbell-Ryce, who was returning from injury.Boss Rossi Eames has no other injury or suspension concerns for the game.Striker Simeon Akinola will be pushing to start after coming off the bench to scores for the Bees at Meadow Lane.Mansfield midfielder Alfie Potter is back in contention as his side bid to bounce back from successive league defeats.Potter has missed the last two games due to a calf injury, but will be included in Steve Evans' squad and could start.Midfielder Joel Byrom was scheduled to return to training on Monday after a foot problem, but will not be available for the Barnet game.Defender Zander Diamond remains sidelined due to the groin injury which has kept him out since August, while Evans has no new injury or suspension worries.

Source: PAR

