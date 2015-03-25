 
  1. Football
  2. Barnet

Barnet V Mansfield at Hive Stadium : Match Preview

16 October 2017 01:02
Barnet to check on Mauro Vilhete ahead of Mansfield clash

Barnet are hoping midfielder Mauro Vilhete recovers from illness in time to face Mansfield.

Vilhete missed the 2-1 defeat at Notts County and was replaced by Jamal Campbell-Ryce, who was returning from injury.

Boss Rossi Eames has no other injury or suspension concerns for the game.

Striker Simeon Akinola will be pushing to start after coming off the bench to scores for the Bees at Meadow Lane.

Mansfield midfielder Alfie Potter is back in contention as his side bid to bounce back from successive league defeats.

Potter has missed the last two games due to a calf injury, but will be included in Steve Evans' squad and could start.

Midfielder Joel Byrom was scheduled to return to training on Monday after a foot problem, but will not be available for the Barnet game.

Defender Zander Diamond remains sidelined due to the groin injury which has kept him out since August, while Evans has no new injury or suspension worries.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the