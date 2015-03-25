Barnet V Grimsby at Hive Stadium : Match Preview

Midfielder Dan Sweeney a doubt for clash with GrimsbyBarnet midfielder Dan Sweeney is a doubt for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two game at home to Grimsby.Sweeney is still recovering from the knock he picked up during the win over Newport County on Tuesday.Curtis Weston and Richard Brindley are both back in training and close to a return to action but this weekend is likely to come too soon for the pair.Elliott Johnson and Dave Tarpey are both out with long-term knee injuries.Grimsby are expected to be without Martyn Woolford and James Berrett at the Hive Stadium.Woolford missed the win over Swindon on Tuesday through illness and will be assessed ahead of the match.Berrett is also struggling after he limped out of the warm-up in midweek with groin and back problems.Grimsby are 14th in the table, nine points ahead of Barnet, who sit 23rd.

Source: PAR

