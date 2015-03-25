Barnet V Exeter at Hive Stadium : Match Preview

Striker Dave Tarpey set to miss out for Barnet against ExeterStriker Dave Tarpey looks set to miss Barnet's home clash with Exeter after he suffered a knee injury against Cambridge at the weekend.The deadline-day arrival from Maidenhead landed awkwardly on his knee in the sixth minute of the 3-1 win and was undergoing a scan on Monday to determine the extent of the problem.Andre Blackman serves the second game of a three-match ban, while forward John Akinde is still struggling with a knee problem.Defender Ricardo Santos played the full 90 minutes against the U's despite leaving the field on a stretcher in the Bees' previous match.Exeter boss Paul Tisdale is contemplating changes despite a fourth straight league win at Forest Green.Tisdale admits he has to carefully manage a small squad which picked up a few bumps and bruises on Saturday.Liam McAlinden limped off with a knee injury in the second half at Forest Green and Jayden Stockley stands by to replace him.Hiram Boateng could also come in to contention, while summer signing Dean Moxey made the match day squad for the first time on Saturday after his arrival from Bolton.

Source: PAR

