Barnet V Crawley Town at Hive Stadium : Match Preview

John Akinde will be absent for Barnet's Sky Bet League Two game at home to Crawley after suffering another injury setback.
The striker, who missed the Bees' opening six league matches of the season due to a knee issue, is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks after sustaining a hamstring problem at Carlisle last weekend.
Defender Andre Blackman is available again following the completion of a three-game ban.
Forward Dave Tarpey and left-back Elliott Johnson (both knee) are long-term absentees.
Striker Thomas Verheydt is Crawley's only injury concern for the trip to The Hive.
The Dutchman, who has not played since the end of last month, remains sidelined with a knee injury.
Boss Harry Kewell may opt to change his starting XI following a three-game winless run.
Midfielders Jordan Roberts and Moussa Sanoh and forward Panutche Camara are among the players pushing for starting spots.
