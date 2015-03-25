Barnet V Crawley Town at Hive Stadium : Match Preview

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Fresh injury setback for Barnet striker John AkindeJohn Akinde will be absent for Barnet's Sky Bet League Two game at home to Crawley after suffering another injury setback.The striker, who missed the Bees' opening six league matches of the season due to a knee issue, is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks after sustaining a hamstring problem at Carlisle last weekend.Defender Andre Blackman is available again following the completion of a three-game ban.Forward Dave Tarpey and left-back Elliott Johnson (both knee) are long-term absentees.Striker Thomas Verheydt is Crawley's only injury concern for the trip to The Hive.The Dutchman, who has not played since the end of last month, remains sidelined with a knee injury.Boss Harry Kewell may opt to change his starting XI following a three-game winless run.Midfielders Jordan Roberts and Moussa Sanoh and forward Panutche Camara are among the players pushing for starting spots.

