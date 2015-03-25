 
  1. Football
  2. Barnet

Barnet V Coventry at Hive Stadium : Match Preview

06 October 2017 02:09
Barnet welcome back duo for Coventry clash

Barnet will welcome back Michael Nelson and Jamal Campbell-Ryce for their first ever meeting with Coventry.

The veteran duo were rested for the midweek Checkatrade Trophy draw against Luton along with Mauro Vilhete, Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro and Shaquile Coulthirst.

The Bees are still without striker John Akinde, who could be missing for another three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Jamie Stephens, Curtis Weston, Dave Tarpey, Elliott Johnson (all knee) and Richard Brindley (foot) are also sidelined.

Victory in Saturday's early kick-off could take Coventry top of Sky Bet League Two, at least temporarily, but they must do so without leading scorer Duckens Nazon.

The on-loan Wolves forward is away on international duty with Haiti, so Mark Robins could turn to Stuart Beavon or Marc McNulty to fill the void up front.

Peter Vincenti returned from a gashed leg to feature in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy draw with Walsall and could come into contention.

Tony Andreu remains sidelined for the season after the summer arrival from Norwich suffered a serious knee injury earlier this month.

Source: PAR

Feature Reasons to be cheerful, reasons to be fearful for England in Russia

Reasons to be cheerful, reasons to be fearful for ...

England’s win against Slovenia sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals, but another lacklustre display suggests Gareth Southgate’s men

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotland’s win over Slovakia

5 things we learned from Scotland’s win over Slo...

Scotland kept their World Cup play-off hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.

Feature Harry Kane’s sparkling run of form

Harry Kane’s sparkling run of form...

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.

Feature How England qualified for the 2018 World Cup

How England qualified for the 2018 World Cup...

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.

Feature Five talking points ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix

Five talking points ahead of the Japanese Grand Pr...

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Scotland v Slovakia

Four talking points ahead of Scotland v Slovakia...

Scotland’s World Cup hopes could be snuffed out if they fail to overcome Slovakia in their penultimate qualifying clash.