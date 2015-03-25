Barnet V Coventry at Hive Stadium : Match Preview

Barnet welcome back duo for Coventry clashBarnet will welcome back Michael Nelson and Jamal Campbell-Ryce for their first ever meeting with Coventry.The veteran duo were rested for the midweek Checkatrade Trophy draw against Luton along with Mauro Vilhete, Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro and Shaquile Coulthirst.The Bees are still without striker John Akinde, who could be missing for another three weeks with a hamstring injury.Jamie Stephens, Curtis Weston, Dave Tarpey, Elliott Johnson (all knee) and Richard Brindley (foot) are also sidelined.Victory in Saturday's early kick-off could take Coventry top of Sky Bet League Two, at least temporarily, but they must do so without leading scorer Duckens Nazon.The on-loan Wolves forward is away on international duty with Haiti, so Mark Robins could turn to Stuart Beavon or Marc McNulty to fill the void up front.Peter Vincenti returned from a gashed leg to feature in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy draw with Walsall and could come into contention.Tony Andreu remains sidelined for the season after the summer arrival from Norwich suffered a serious knee injury earlier this month.

Source: PAR

