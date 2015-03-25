Barnet V Colchester at Hive Stadium : Match Preview

Barnet hope to have leading scorer Shaq Coulthirst back for visit of ColchesterBarnet hope to have leading scorer Shaq Coulthirst back for the visit of Colchester.The nine-goal forward missed the defeats to Accrington and Blackburn in league and cup but he has been training and could return on Saturday.Jamie Stephens (knee), Curtis Weston (knee) and John Akinde (hamstring) continue to work their way back towards full fitness but the Colchester clash looks like it might come too soon for all of them.Richard Brindley (foot), Elliott Johnson (knee) and Dave Tarpey (knee) remain sidelined for Barnet, who are without a win in 10 league matches.Colchester expect to have both Kane Vincent-Young and Sammie Szmodics in contention for the trip to north London.Wing-back Vincent-Young (hamstring) and attacking midfielder Szmodics (ankle) both featured in Tuesday night's Checkatrade Trophy defeat by Southend after returning from injury.U's boss John McGreal could make changes following last weekend's FA Cup defeat by non- league strugglers Oxford City, when on-loan striker Nicke Kabamba was not given permission to play by parent club Portsmouth.Forward Kurtis Guthrie continues his protracted recovery from long-term ankle trouble, while midfielder Sean Murray is sidelined following a knee operation. Winger Brennan Dickenson, club captain Luke Prosser and midfielder Courtney Senior also continue their rehabilitation from respective knee problems.

Source: PAR

