Barnet V Cambridge Utd at Hive Stadium : Match Preview

Barnet will be without suspended defender Andre Blackman for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Cambridge.
Blackman begins a three-game ban after being shown a straight red card in last weekend's convincing 4-1 victory at Swindon, while fellow defender Ricardo Santos is an injury doubt after being removed on a stretcher in the closing stages at the County Ground,
Dave Tarpey should continue in attack after making his Bees debut against the Robins, with fellow striker John Akinde still struggling with a knee problem.
Long-term absentee Elliott Johnson (knee) is definitely out, while midfielder Curtis Weston (knee) and defender Richard Brindley (ankle) are doubts.
Cambridge are poised to name an unchanged line-up for their trip to The Hive.
Boss Shaun Derry was rewarded for retaining the same starting XI that drew with Morecambe with a 1-0 victory over Colchester and he is likely to adopt a similar approach to Barnet.
"You want to keep the personnel who have done really well engaged," said Derry.
"You don't want to be dropping or resting - or whatever you want to call it - players want to play."
Source: PAR