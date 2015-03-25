Barnet V Cambridge Utd at Hive Stadium : Match Preview

Andre Blackman banned for Cambridge clashBarnet will be without suspended defender Andre Blackman for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Cambridge.Blackman begins a three-game ban after being shown a straight red card in last weekend's convincing 4-1 victory at Swindon, while fellow defender Ricardo Santos is an injury doubt after being removed on a stretcher in the closing stages at the County Ground,Dave Tarpey should continue in attack after making his Bees debut against the Robins, with fellow striker John Akinde still struggling with a knee problem.Long-term absentee Elliott Johnson (knee) is definitely out, while midfielder Curtis Weston (knee) and defender Richard Brindley (ankle) are doubts.Cambridge are poised to name an unchanged line-up for their trip to The Hive.Boss Shaun Derry was rewarded for retaining the same starting XI that drew with Morecambe with a 1-0 victory over Colchester and he is likely to adopt a similar approach to Barnet."You want to keep the personnel who have done really well engaged," said Derry."You don't want to be dropping or resting - or whatever you want to call it - players want to play."

Source: PAR

