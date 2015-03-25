Barnet 1-1 Yeovil - 21-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Otis Khan earns Yeovil a point at BarnetOtis Khan's late equaliser earned Yeovil a 1-1 draw at struggling Barnet.The Bees had taken a sixth-minute lead through Simeon Akinola but Khan's leveller with nine minutes left extended the home side's winless run to 10 games.Rossi Eames' men came racing out of the blocks. Artur Krysiak was forced into an early save from Akinola, who then curled in the opener from the edge of the area.At the other end, Olufela Olomola spurned a great opportunity shortly before the half-hour mark when he volleyed off target from six yards.The striker had another chance in the second half when he was played through on goal but goalkeeper Craig Ross managed to get a foot to his shot before Michael Nelson cleared the ball off the line.The Glovers came close again through Nathan Smith whose deep cross got caught in the wind and struck the crossbar.And the equaliser finally came in the 81st minute when Sam Surridge sliced open the defence with an exquisite through ball and Khan supplied the first-time finish.

Source: PA

