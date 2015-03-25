Barnet 0-2 Grimsby - 25-Nov-2017 : Match Report

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Grimsby spoil home opener for Barnet boss Mark McGheeGoals from Jamille Matt and Sam Jones in each half meant that Mark McGhee's first home game in charge of Barnet ended in a loss to Grimsby.The former Aberdeen manager freshened up his team by handing league debuts to teenagers Benjy Aghadiuno and Dwight Pascal with the latter receiving a straight red card for a strong sliding challenge in the 54th minute.The Bees started brightly but it was the visitors who took the lead in the sixth minute when Matt headed in from Luke Summerfield's corner.Shortly after the goal, Jamie Stephens made a fingertip save to stop Sam Jones' header.In the 54th minute, Pascal's debut was cut short as he received his marching orders by referee Gavin Ward for a tackle on Siriki Dembele.The Mariners capitalised on the numerical advantage in the 75th minute after Dembele found space out wide to lay the ball off to Jones who doubled the visitors' lead.The result leaves Barnet in the relegation zone, one point from safety.

