 
  1. Football
  2. Tottenham Hotspur

Barkley demanding six figure wage to join Spurs, Neymar agrees PSG move

19 July 2017 09:21

ROSS BARKLEY is demanding a whopping £150,000 a week to join Tottenham, reports the Mirror.

The Everton midfielder, whose future looks certain to be away from Goodison Park, has been linked with a move to Spurs, but he wants to be paid more than Harry Kane if he is to join.

Barkley's potential arrival at the north London club could pave the way for MOUSSA SISSOKO to leave.

The Daily Mail are reporting that the £30million midfielder is keen to leave Spurs, who must foot some of the bill to get him out of the club.

Brazilian website Esporte Interativo are claiming that NEYMAR has agreed to join Paris St Germain after a £195million deal was agreed between the French club and Barcelona. The Ligue 1 runners-up are distancing themselves from the deal, though, according to L'Equipe.

MARKO ARNAUTOVIC looks set to get his move away from Stoke, with the Sun reporting that a £24million deal with West Ham has been agreed.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has signed a new deal and he wants to celebrate by signing a new left-back. The Daily Star is reporting that Conte is eyeing up potential moves for Monaco's BENJAMIN MENDY or Southampton's RYAN BERTRAND.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ASHLEY COLE: Harry Redknapp will have a fight on his hands to get LA Galaxy to allow the former Chelsea left-back to join Birmingham, according to the Sun.

ERIC DIER: The Mirror are reporting that Manchester United have turned their backs on a deal for the Tottenham midfielder after accepting Spurs' hands-off message.

KARIM BENZEMA: The Real Madrid man has been lined up as a target for Arsenal, should they sell ALEXIS SANCHEZ, writes Spanish newspaper Don Balon.

Source: PA

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.