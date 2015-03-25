Barcelona to host Chapecoense in friendly in August

Barcelona have announced plans for a friendly against Chapecoense as a mark of respect for those who died when the team's plane crashed last November.

The Brazilian club were on their way to play in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional when the jet carrying players, club officials and journalists came down.

Three of the team - defender Alan Luciano Ruschel, reserve goalkeeper Jackson Ragnar Follmann and centre-back Helio Hermito Zampier Neto - were named among only six survivors of the crash, in which 71 people died.

Barca contacted Chapecoense late last year over plans to stage a friendly, and the Spanish club have now confirmed the match will take place on August 7 at the Nou Camp.

A statement on Barca's website read: "Barca previously announced its invitation to Chapecoense to help pay tribute to the 71 people who died in the accident on November 28th, 2016, as well as their families.

"Barca hopes to help Chapecoense rebuild institutionally and recover the competitive level it had before the tragedy."

The two clubs will contest the Joan Gamper Trophy, which traditionally serves as the official unveiling of the Barca team each season in front of their own fans.

