Barcelona preparing £89m bid for Coutinho?

25 July 2017 06:03
Barcelona haven't been put off by their rejected £72m bid for Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Spanish publication Sport claim that the Catalan giants are ready to up their offer to £89m - a figure that Liverpool's owners FSG may be unable to turn down, despite claims they aren't prepared to sell.

With Neymar unsettled, looking at a possible move to PSG and saying he would stay at the Nou Camp if the club sign Coutinho, it appears to be forcing Barca's hand.

Can Liverpool hold onto their star man or will they give in and look elsewhere to spend the windfall on one or two top class replacements? Time will tell.

Source: DSG

