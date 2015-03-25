 
  1. Football
  2. Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta signs lifetime contract

06 October 2017 10:24

Andres Iniesta has signed a “lifetime contract” with Barcelona, the club have announced.

Barcelona said the 33-year-old midfielder had penned a deal which will keep him at the Nou Camp for the rest of his career, although did not specify exactly how many years it would run.

A club statement read: “Andres Iniesta signed a lifetime contract with FC Barcelona on Friday, in a deal that will keep him at the club for the rest of his career.”

Iniesta has made 639 appearances for Barcelona since making his debut 15 years ago, second only to his former team-mate Xavi in the list of the club’s all-time appearance makers.

He has been at the club since 1996, having joined their famed youth set-up at La Masia at the age of 12. The Spain international has won eight LaLiga titles and four Champions League crowns with the Catalan giants and has captained the side since 2015.

Iniesta is due to address the media alongside Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu from midday.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotland’s win over Slovakia

5 things we learned from Scotland’s win over Slo...

Scotland kept their World Cup play-off hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.

Feature Harry Kane’s sparkling run of form

Harry Kane’s sparkling run of form...

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.

Feature How England qualified for the 2018 World Cup

How England qualified for the 2018 World Cup...

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.

Feature Five talking points ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix

Five talking points ahead of the Japanese Grand Pr...

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Scotland v Slovakia

Four talking points ahead of Scotland v Slovakia...

Scotland’s World Cup hopes could be snuffed out if they fail to overcome Slovakia in their penultimate qualifying clash.

Feature Five talking points ahead of England v Slovenia

Five talking points ahead of England v Slovenia...

England go into their penultimate World Cup qualifier at home to Slovenia on Thursday knowing victory will be enough to