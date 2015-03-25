 
  1. Football
  2. Barcelona

Barcelona general manager Segura says signings of Coutinho and Dembele 'close'

17 August 2017 07:54

Barcelona general manager Pep Segura has said the signings of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are "close" after watching his side lose to arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Liverpool have remained adamant that Brazilian playmaker Coutinho - who has submitted a transfer request - will not be sold in this transfer window while Borussia Dortmund suspended Dembele after the forward failed to show for training amid links with Barcelona.

However, Segura expressed confidence deals for both players could be done before the transfer window closes.

"We are close to Coutinho and Dembele," he said on Catalan television station TV3. "We are discussing their deals but do not know when it will be done."

Asked if he expected them to sign, he added: "Yes, we expect it."

Reports in Spain on Wednesday suggested Barca had agreed a fee with Dortmund for French winger Dembele.

Barca are looking to replace Neymar following his shock world record transfer to Paris St Germain, and their need for reinforcements was apparent as they lost 2-0 to Madrid on Wednesday night, completing a 5-1 aggregate loss to the Spanish and European champions.

"We know we have to strengthen this team and that is what we are doing," Segura added. "We have to help the team."

Source: PA

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.