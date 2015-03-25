 
Barca restore five-point lead at summit after beating Villarreal

10 December 2017 10:16

Barcelona seized on the second-half dismissal of Dani Raba to beat Villarreal 2-0 and restore their five-point lead at the top of LaLiga on Sunday night.

Ernesto Valverde’s men had struggled to break down their opponents at the Estadio de la Ceramica until Raba’s dismissal on the hour for a foul on Sergio Busquets changed the course of the game.

Luis Suarez gave the visitors a 72nd-minute lead and Lionel Messi turned on the style with a brilliant second goal seven minutes from time to seal the points for the title favourites.

Source: By Press Association Sport staff

