 
  1. Football
  2. Burnley

Banned Barton released by Burnley

23 May 2017 03:39

Joey Barton has been released by Burnley after being handed an 18-month ban by the Football Association.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who was hit with the penalty and a £30,000 fine in April after admitting breaking FA rules by placing bets on 1,260 football matches, has not been offered a new deal.

Barton has been released along with 31-year-old winger Michael Kightly with both men out of contract next month, while loan signing Jon Flanagan has returned to parent club Liverpool.

Manager Sean Dyche told the club's official website, www.burnleyfootballclub.com: "Joey leaves us for the obvious reasons after he has again been a big part of what we have achieved this season.

"Equally, Kights has been a great servant of the club and always a tremendous person to have around the group.

"Both players have had a big effect on what we have done during their time at Turf Moor and we wish them well, as we do all those leaving this summer."

However, the club has confirmed that talks with keeper Paul Robinson and midfielder George Boyd, who are also out of contract, are ongoing.

Source: PA

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Feature Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?...

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has launched the search for a ninth manager in eight-and-a-half years and a sixth in little

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.

Feature Arsenal

Arsenal's Sanchez saga rumbles on after Champions ...

Arsenal's failure to make the Champions League next season is dominating the back pages and the future of ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Feature Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalities set for the exit

Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalit...

The final day of the season is often a time for emotional farewells as players and coaches prepare for a