 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Bale agent dismisses 'stupid' speculation

28 July 2017 02:23

Gareth Bale's agent has dismissed the "ridiculous" speculation suggesting he could leave Real Madrid this summer.

The 28-year-old is preparing for his fifth season at the Bernabeu, having won the Champions League three times during that spell, but reports have once again linked the Welshman with a move away.

However, Bale's representative Jonathan Barnett told Press Association Sport: "The speculation is ridiculous. Stupid."

Bale signed a new six-year contract with Real last October but speculation was sparked by coach Zinedine Zidane's comments after this week's pre-season defeat to Manchester City in Los Angeles. The Frenchman said he could not guarantee Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo would all be at the club at the start of the season.

"I hope the BBC (Bale, Benzema and Cristiano) stay for this season. I hope everyone remains," he said after Wednesday's friendly.

"I want everyone who is here now to stay.but anything can happen right up until August 31."

That, coupled with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho stating he was still looking for a player who can play on the wing, led to suggestions Bale could be the one to be offloaded, especially with Real interested in signing Monaco's 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe in a world-record deal.

Barnett, though, has dismissed those claims.

Source: PA

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if