 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Bakayoko deal looks close as player posts Chelsea training ground photo

14 July 2017 02:24

Chelsea appear close to completing the transfer of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco, with the French midfielder posting a photograph from the Premier League club's training ground on Friday.

Bakayoko, 22, helped drive Monaco to the Ligue 1 title last season and also into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Blues have started pre-season training back at their Surrey base, with the squad set to embark on their tour of the Far East next week, which will include a game against Arsenal in Beijing on July 22.

Bakayoko uploaded a photo to his social media accounts on Friday of the Chelsea training pitches, with the caption "soon".

It has been reported the deal for the central midfielder could cost in the region of £40million as Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks to further strengthen the Premier League champions following the arrivals of centre-back Antonio Rudiger from Roma and veteran goalkeeper Willy Caballero, on a free transfer, from Manchester City.

After meeting Arsenal in the Bird's Nest Stadium, Chelsea head to Singapore for International Champions Cup games against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, before facing the FA Cup winners again at Wembley in the Community Shield on August 6.

Chelsea open the defence of their Premier League crown at home against Burnley on August 12.

Source: PA

Feature How the sporting world looked when Venus Williams won her first Wimbledon title

How the sporting world looked when Venus Williams ...

Venus Williams claimed her first Wimbledon title in 2000, when her opponent on Saturday, Garbine Muguruza, was just six years old.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England

5 talking points ahead of England's second Test ag...

England will be hoping to capitalise on their 211-run Lord's victory when they take on South Africa in the second Investec Test at Trent Bridge.

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

Feature Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta

Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta's rem...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

Feature Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silverstone

Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silver...

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.