 
  1. Football
  2. West Bromwich Albion

Baggies defender Dawson ruled out for two months

26 October 2017 02:24

West Brom have been dealt an injury blow with the news that Craig Dawson is expected to be out for around two months.

The defender was forced off late on in the Premier League defeat at Southampton on Saturday evening amid concerns he may have suffered cruciate knee ligament damage.

However, West Brom said scans had revealed the problem is not as serious as initially feared and the 27-year-old will not need an operation.

"The injury gave Craig a serious thigh muscle bleed and a torn knee capsule," said Dr Mark Gillett, the club's director of performance.

"It's a serious injury, but we are heartened that it's already showing an improvement and surgery is not required."

Dawson has played at right-back and centre-half this season, starting all 11 of West Brom's matches in all competitions.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as