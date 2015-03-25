 
Back-to-back Ligue 1 wins for Marseille after seeing off Toulouse

24 September 2017 09:46

Marseille made it back-to-back wins in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 victory against Toulouse at Stade Velodrome.

Florian Thauvin’s positive run into the box was rewarded with a fortunate ricochet that allowed him to tap in the opening goal from close range after 32 minutes.

Lucas Ocampos timed his run perfectly to bundle a corner over the line from inside the six-yard box to make the game safe for the hosts, who are up to fifth in the table, just after the hour mark.

Earlier in the day, Jonathan Bamba’s penalty rescued a 2-2 draw for St Etienne at home to Rennes.

Benjamin Bourigeaud drove Rennes into the lead from outside the area four minutes before half-time. The hosts responded almost immediately, Gabriel Silva striking from a corner in first-half stoppage time.

Wahbi Khazri scored from the penalty spot eight minutes into the second half but Bamba responded in kind with 20 minutes remaining.

St Etienne finished with 10 men after Silva was sent off for a stoppage-time foul on Morgan Amalfitano.

Nantes came from behind to win at Strasbourg for a third straight league victory.

The 2-1 success, which extended Claudio Ranieri’s side’s unbeaten run to five Ligue 1 matches, came courtesy of goals from Adrien Thomasson and Leo Dubois after Nuno Da Costa had put the hosts ahead.

Nantes are up to sixth in the table, while Strasbourg remain bottom following a fourth successive defeat.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

