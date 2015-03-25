 
  1. Football
  2. Brighton and Hove Albion

Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan set for Seagulls switch

16 June 2017 06:09

Brighton have agreed the signing of Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan from Valencia.

The newly-promoted Seagulls say the undisclosed fee for the 25-year-old is a club record.

Ryan has agreed a five-year contract and replaces David Stockdale, who left the Amex Stadium to join Birmingham earlier this week.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton said on the club website: "I'm delighted that we've been able to attract Mathew to the club, and he will certainly be an excellent addition to the squad in time for our first season in the Premier League.

"We're very much looking forward to working with him for the season ahead.

"For somebody of Mathew's age, he has very good experience, having played in the top divisions in Australia, Belgium and Spain.

"He has also competed in European competition and made a number of appearances at international level."

Source: PA

Feature 5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid

5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo sho...

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported unhappiness in Spain will have some of the biggest clubs in world football on alert in a

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina

5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina...

England bring to a close their mini tour of Argentina on Saturday when they take on the Pumas in Sante Fe hoping to complete a 2-0 series triumph.

Feature Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time

Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time...

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has completed his big money move to Everton from Sunderland.

Feature Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers...

Floyd Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor in August is set to break all of boxing's box-office records.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.