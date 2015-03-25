 
  1. Football
  2. Olympique Lyonnais

Atletico Madrid transfer ban leaves Lyon in dark over Alexandre Lacazette

02 June 2017 02:40

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted the club's summer transfer plans have been thrown up in the air after Atletico Madrid lost their appeal against a FIFA transfer ban.

Lyon had expected to sell Alexandre Lacazette to the Spanish club, with Aulas saying last month the striker would be allowed to leave for the "club of his heart".

The transfer would have generated significant funds for Lyon to re-invest into their squad, b ut after CAS on Thursday upheld a FIFA ban preventing Atletico from registering any new players until January 2018, that deal is now off.

"This is bad news and good news," Aulas said in comments reported by L'Equipe. "It was a very important financial transaction. Of course it changed everything.

"Alex had a good exit for Atletico, the club of his heart. I have not spoken to his agent or him as I was in Cardiff, but I had told Alex not to anticipate too much because in football you can always have disappointments.

"This calls into question the reciprocal commitments that have been made. We had advanced on a possible deal. We may have one more striker next year."

Atletico, along with city rivals Real Madrid, were handed two-window transfer bans in January 2016 for multiple breaches of global football's rules on the registration of under-18s and both clubs failed in their appeals to FIFA last September.

The two Spanish giants then took their cases to the CAS but, while Real saw their ban halved to one transfer window in December, Atletico announced on Thursday that the only reduction they had been given was regarding their financial penalty - down from £720,000 to £440,000.

The 25-year-old Lacazette, a product of Lyon's academy, has scored 127 goals in 274 appearances for the club.

Source: PA

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea

Feature Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal

Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal...

After much debate, Arsene Wenger has finally signed the two-year extension to his contract and thus will continue on as manager of Arsenal.

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most