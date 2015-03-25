 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Atletico Madrid offer Chelsea take it or leave it deal for want away striker Diego Costa

19 September 2017 08:53

Absent Chelsea striker DIEGO COSTA is the subject of a £57.25 million offer from Atletico Madrid, who have told the Premier League champions to either take it or leave it, according to Spanish sports daily Marca.

DELE ALLI is not in talks over a new £100,000-a-week contract with Tottenham dismissing any speculation as just "rumours", according to the Daily Express.

Wales star JOE LEDLEY is on the radar of Derby after being released from Crystal Palace at the end of last season, reports the Derby Telegraph.

Paris St Germain look less likely to sign Chelsea star EDEN HAZARD after the striker told SFR Sport he would only return to the French Ligue 1 with his former side Lille.

Potential future England products ROCCO FRAGAPANE and RAJ MAHMOOD could be snapped up by Manchester United after Huddersfield closed their academy, according to the Daily Mail.

SOCIAL MEDIA ROUND-UP

@TheSunFootball: Alexis Sanchez 'opens talks with club over transfer but senior stars DON'T want him to join'.

@MirrorFootball: Exclusive: Steve Cotterill willing to return to Birmingham just months after feeling Harry Redknapp betrayed him.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BERKE OZER: Manchester City are eyeing up a move for the highly-rated 17-year-old goalkeeper from Altinordu, according to Turkish-football.com.

PHILIPPE COUTINHO: Barcelona will not make a bid for the Liverpool man in the January transfer window - but it's 'too early' to say what will happen next summer, according to Sky Sports.

Source: PA

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.