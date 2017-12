FIFA has received a complaint from Atletico Madrid over an alleged illegal approach from Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann.

The striker is one of Europe's biggest stars and extended his contract with Atletico during the summer until June 2022.

A FIFA spokesman told Press Association Sport: "We can confirm that we have received a complaint from Atletico de Madrid."

