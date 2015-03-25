 
  1. Football
  2. Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid lose CAS appeal against FIFA transfer ban

01 June 2017 10:39

Atletico Madrid will not be able to register any new players until January 2018 after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld their appeal against a FIFA transfer ban.

Atletico, along with city rivals Real Madrid, were handed two-window transfer bans in January 2016 for multiple breaches of global football's rules on the registration of under-18s and both clubs failed in their appeals to FIFA last September.

The two Spanish giants then took their cases to the CAS but, while Real saw their ban halved to one transfer window in December, Atletico announced on Thursday that the only reduction they had been given was regarding their financial penalty - down from £720,000 to £440,000.

A club statement read: "CAS maintains the prohibition to register players until January of 2018.

"They partially upheld the appeal presented by Atletico de Madrid, reducing the financial penalty but maintaining the prohibition of registering licenses this summer."

Source: PA

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea

Feature Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal

Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal...

After much debate, Arsene Wenger has finally signed the two-year extension to his contract and thus will continue on as manager of Arsenal.

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most

Feature 5 things you may not know about Manchester City target Ederson

5 things you may not know about Manchester City ta...

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after admitting he has probably played his