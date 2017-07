Atletico Madrid have tied down midfielder Saul Niguez to a new long-term contract.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year extension which ties him to the Rojiblancos until June 30, 2026.

Saul, who was part of the Spain Under-21 side that lost the Euro 2017 final to Germany on Friday, said on his club's website: "I'm very happy because at Atleti we are a family and there is no better place to be."

Source: PA

