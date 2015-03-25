 
  1. Football
  2. Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona â€“ Story of the match

28 October 2017 09:50

Lionel Messi and Paulinho hit the target as Barcelona crept past Athletic Bilbao 2-0 to maintain their four-point lead in LaLiga.

Messi started and finished a move in the 36th minute to score his 12th league goal of the season, but Barca were flattered by Paulinho’s injury-time tap-in after a hard-fought evening at San Mames.

Both sides struck the woodwork, Messi and Paulinho for Barca and Raul Garcia for the hosts, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a couple of vital saves to preserve the points.

Tweet of the match

@OptaJose underlines the victor’s powerful form.

Star man

Lionel Messi. Barca were far from dominant but, as is so often the case, their Argentinean maestro was the difference. He produced a sweet first-time finish to break Athletic’s resistance, having played a key creative role to give the move legs. He will probably wonder how he failed to finish with a brace, showing off his delicate footwork to glide through the area only to roll his shot against the post, but 21 other players on the pitch would probably not have got that far. Had he lined up in a red shirt, the points might well have followed him.

Stat of the day

Barca cannot stop hitting the woodwork. In their last 16 games they have been denied by the frame of the goal on no fewer than 13 occasions. Paulinho is responsible for two of those and Luis Suarez for another but the other 10 have all come from Messi, whose goal return this term would have been truly staggering but for a fraction more luck or precision.

The importance of being Ernesto

Ernesto Valverde dedicated much of his career to Athletic, as player, assistant manager and twice as head coach. But for all the good times he enjoyed at San Mames, he failed to win any of his first six games as a visitor. This victory ended that streak, proving the power of being associated with Barca.

Player ratings

Athletic Bilbao: Kepa 6, Boveda 6, Nunez 7, Laporte 6, Lekue 6, San Jose 5, Iturraspe 6, Williams 7, Garcia 7, Cordoba 6, Aduriz 6. Subs: Etxebarria (for San Jose) 6, Susaeta (for Williams) 5.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 8, Roberto 7, Pique 7, Umtiti 8, Alba 7, Busquets 7, Rakitic 7, Paulinho 8, Gomes 7, Suarez 7, Messi 8. Subs: Semedo (for Gomes) 6.

Who’s up next?

Olympiacos v Barcelona (Champions League, October 31).

Athletic Bilbao v Ostersunds (Europa League, Nov 2).

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as