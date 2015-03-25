 
Aston Villa V Wigan at Villa Park : Match Preview

21 August 2017 05:11
Josh Onomah doubtful for Latics clash

Josh Onomah is a fresh injury concern for Aston Villa ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Wigan.

The midfielder, on loan from Tottenham, came off with a head injury during the league win over Norwich at the weekend and he will be assessed.

Gabby Agbonlahor missed that match through injury and he remains a doubt but Ritchie De Laet should be available. Mile Jedinak (groin) is fit again but he is likely to be saved for the Sky Bet Championship trip to Bristol City on Friday night.

Chris Samba is expected to replace John Terry at the heart of the defence while Jed Steer will also start in goal.

Transfer-listed Max Power will be part of the Wigan squad, manager Paul Cook has confirmed.

The midfielder is yet to feature for Latics this term but Cook will bring him back into the fold on Tuesday night given there has been little interest ahead of the transfer deadline next week.

Cook made 11 changes in the last round and has already made it clear he will shuffle his pack again, with Will Grigg, Ryan Colclough and Alex Gilbey all due to be included.

Callum Elder is available again having completed a three-match ban but Shaun MacDonald (leg break) and Craig Morgan (hip) are out.

Source: PAR

