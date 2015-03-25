Aston Villa V Sheff Wed at Villa Park : Match Preview

Jack Grealish poised to make first Villa appearance of the seasonJack Grealish could make his first Aston Villa appearance of the season after recovering from a freak kidney injury.The midfielder has been out since suffering the problem after a collision during a pre-season friendly against Watford but he has now played three times for the under-23s.Striker Jonathan Kodjia remains a doubt with an ankle injury - although it is not bad as first feared - while Gabriel Agbonlahor has a calf tear.Henri Lansbury (knee) also played for Villa's under-23s on Monday to step up his comeback from injury.Sheffield Wednesday defender Daniel Pudil is a major doubt due to a hamstring injury, sustained in last week's home draw with Barnsley.Left-back Pudil was replaced by Morgan Fox as he sat out the midweek win against Millwall and might not be risked.Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has no new injury or suspension concerns as the Owls chase back-to-back league wins for only the second time this season.Midfielder Sam Hutchinson, striker Fernando Forestieri (both knee) and winger George Boyd (shoulder) remain sidelined.

