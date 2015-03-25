 
  1. Football
  2. Aston Villa

Aston Villa V Sheff Wed at Villa Park : Match Preview

03 November 2017 09:23
Jack Grealish poised to make first Villa appearance of the season

Jack Grealish could make his first Aston Villa appearance of the season after recovering from a freak kidney injury.

The midfielder has been out since suffering the problem after a collision during a pre-season friendly against Watford but he has now played three times for the under-23s.

Striker Jonathan Kodjia remains a doubt with an ankle injury - although it is not bad as first feared - while Gabriel Agbonlahor has a calf tear.

Henri Lansbury (knee) also played for Villa's under-23s on Monday to step up his comeback from injury.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Daniel Pudil is a major doubt due to a hamstring injury, sustained in last week's home draw with Barnsley.

Left-back Pudil was replaced by Morgan Fox as he sat out the midweek win against Millwall and might not be risked.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has no new injury or suspension concerns as the Owls chase back-to-back league wins for only the second time this season.

Midfielder Sam Hutchinson, striker Fernando Forestieri (both knee) and winger George Boyd (shoulder) remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as